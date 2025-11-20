KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — The Palestinian issue is expected to be among the main points of discussion during Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s meeting with South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa as part of his working visit to the country.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, is expected to arrive in Johannesburg today to begin his working visit in conjunction with this week’s Group of 20 (G20) Summit.

He is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Ramaphosa on Friday (Nov 21).

Malaysia’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Datuk Yubazlan Yusof, said the Prime Minister will convey Malaysia’s firm stance in efforts to end the violence in Gaza, in line with South Africa’s commitment to the issue of apartheid – a shared position that continues to strengthen bilateral relations.

“One of the issues Malaysia has long championed is apartheid, and at present Malaysia and South Africa are jointly advocating for the rights of Palestinians in Gaza.

“That shared connection is what strengthens Malaysia-South Africa bilateral relations,” he said at an online media briefing on Wednesday.

Yubazlan said this was consistent with Malaysia’s steadfast position in demanding justice for Palestine and South Africa’s role in bringing Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the genocide in Gaza.

Apart from the Palestinian issue, he said both leaders are expected to explore current cooperation and new opportunities to enhance bilateral trade, as well as strengthen collaboration in the education and capacity-building sectors.

Meanwhile, Yubazlan said Malaysia’s strong support for the Palestinian struggle will also be underscored by the Prime Minister in an interview with academic and activist Dr Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh on the second day of the working visit.

Besides attending the G20 Summit on Saturday and Sunday, Anwar – accompanied by Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa – will meet the Muslim community and the Malaysian diaspora in Johannesburg.

During his official visit to Kuala Lumpur for the 47th Asean Summit late last month, Ramaphosa noted that relations between the two countries date back more than 300 years, rooted in shared history and struggles against slavery and colonialism.

Ramaphosa had also thanked Malaysia for recognising South Africa’s position on the Palestinian cause and for supporting its decision to file a case at the ICJ.

In 2024, South Africa was Malaysia’s largest trading partner on the African continent, with total bilateral trade valued at RM7.82 billion (US$1.71 billion).

Malaysia’s exports to South Africa amounted to RM3.84 billion, while imports stood at RM3.98 billion.

Anwar is scheduled to depart for Nairobi, Kenya, on Nov 23 for the final leg of his African tour. — Bernama