KOTA BHARU, Nov 20 — A couple involved in a year-long car break-in spree by smashing windows in parking lots across Kelantan, resulting in losses exceeding RM100,000, were arrested by the police on Saturday.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the couple, aged 36 and 47, were detained by a team from the Criminal Investigation Department in front of a 7-Eleven convenience store at Jalan Sri Cemerlang here.

They were arrested following another window-smashing incident at 6.10pm the same day in the parking lot of Eco Supermarket, Jalan Wakaf Mek Zainab, causing RM1,500 in damages.

Mohd Yusoff said their arrest led to the seizure of a mobile phone, a tablet, a laptop, seven bags, three bank cards, a Perodua Bezza, a spanner and a ring, among others.

“Investigations revealed that they had been active for the past year, and the male suspect also admitted to training several new recruits. Their modus operandi involved targeting parking lots without CCTV cameras to avoid detection,” he said at a press conference after the monthly assembly at the Kelantan police contingent headquarters yesterday.

Checks revealed that the male suspect had three previous drug-related offences and a criminal record, while his partner had no prior record. Both also tested positive for methamphetamine.

The court granted a four-day remand, and the case is being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft.

Meanwhile, Mohd Yusoff said a 43-year-old policeman was arrested for allegedly committing a robbery by pointing a fake pistol at a female employee in a shop in Kota Bharu on Nov 10.

“The suspect was detained during a raid at a house in Pengkalan Chepa Tuesday. Among the items seized were two motorcycles, a fake pistol, 12 red pills suspected to be drugs and two face masks. The suspect also tested positive for drugs,” he said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect had committed four other robberies using the same modus operandi, pointing a fake weapon to intimidate victims.

The case is being investigated under Section 392 of the Penal Code and Sections 12(2) and 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama