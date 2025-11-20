KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has called for stronger collaboration between government, industry, academia and innovators to strengthen Malaysia’s global industrial credibility and ensure the nation remains anchored in quality, sustainability and excellence.

He said such cross-sector partnerships are crucial to ensure that every standard, certification, product and technological solution contributes meaningfully to Malaysia’s international standing, particularly through national institutions such as Sirim Berhad.

“We remain steadfast in supporting Sirim as the national certification body and as a leading institution that champions artificial intelligence (AI) governance, smart manufacturing and sustainable industrial ecosystems.

“We must choose collaboration, innovation and responsibility to ensure that Malaysia’s industrial destiny is defined by strength, sustainability and global excellence,” he said in his opening remarks at the Majlis Sirim Industri 2025, themed “Quality and Sustainability through AI-Driven Innovation” held here last night.

Fadillah added that Malaysia must act decisively in embracing AI as a catalyst for smarter factories, greener operations, safer products and world-class competitiveness.

He said Sirim’s role has evolved beyond setting standards, positioning itself instead as an organisation that shapes industrial possibilities and strengthens Malaysia’s stature as a trusted global partner.

“For 50 years, Sirim has not merely set standards; it has shaped possibilities. It has been the quiet architect behind the confidence Malaysia enjoys today as a trusted global industrial partner.

“The Madani Economy Framework and the 13th Malaysia Plan guide us on this path, reminding us that economic strength means little unless it is inclusive, sustainable and anchored in values,” he said.

During the event, Sirim Berhad announced the introduction of two new certifications, namely the AI Management System Certification (ISO/IEC 42001) and the Innovation Management System Certification (MS ISO 56001).

ISO/IEC 42001, the world’s first international standard for responsible and transparent AI governance, provides organisations with a structured framework to manage AI ethically and accountably.

Meanwhile, MS ISO 56001 offers a systematic approach for organisations to manage innovation effectively, strengthen internal processes, foster structured creativity and build long-term innovation capability.

Sirim Berhad was also recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records for employing 396 auditors, the highest number within a single organisation in the country, underscoring its strong technical capacity and longstanding commitment to national quality assurance.

Also present were Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry deputy secretary-general (Investment & Management) Datuk Bahria Mohd Tamil, Sirim chairman Datuk Dr Khairol Anuar Mohamad Tawi, Sirim acting president and group CEO Nik Sazali Nik Hussin and Sirim Board members. — Bernama