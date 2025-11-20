KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to share Asean’s experiences and perspectives in addressing global uncertainty at the Group of 20 (G20) Summit in South Africa on Saturday (Nov 22).

He will be accompanied by Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz and the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

The prime minister is expected to arrive in Johannesburg today at around 7pm from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Malaysia’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Datuk Yubazlan Yusof, said that Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, will lead the Malaysian delegation on the working visit from Nov 20 to 23.

The invitation to the summit, which runs from Nov 22 to 23, was extended to Anwar in Malaysia’s capacity as Asean Chair for 2025.

“The prime minister will utilise this platform to contribute constructively to discussions on emerging global economic and environmental issues, particularly those relevant to countries in the Global South,” said Yubazlan during a virtual media briefing on Wednesday.

He noted that Anwar will deliver Malaysia’s statement during Session 1, titled “Inclusive and Sustainable Economic Growth Leaving No One Behind: Building Our Economies; the Role of Trade; Financing for Development; and the Debt Burden”, which will be held on the morning of Nov 22.

In addition, the prime minister will deliver Malaysia’s statement in Session 2, titled “A Resilient World – the G20’s Contribution: Disaster Risk Reduction; Climate Change; Just Energy Transitions; Food Systems”, in the afternoon.

Following his address in Session 2, Anwar will attend the G20 Leaders’ Dinner hosted by South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa at the NASREC Expo Centre.

On Nov 21, the prime minister will pay a courtesy visit to Ramaphosa at 10.30am.

Yubazlan emphasised that this aligns with Malaysia’s aim to explore new avenues of cooperation with South Africa, building on the last meeting between the two leaders during the 47th Asean Summit and Related Summits.

“There are numerous opportunities to be explored between the two countries, including in the halal hub sector, food security, agro-commodities, rare earth industries, and high technology.

“Furthermore, potential exists in education and capacity building,” he said.

Following this, Anwar is slated to meet with Botswana’s Vice President Ndaba Nkosinathi Gaolathe.

Other scheduled engagements include meetings with Muslim communities, a business forum with key local industry players, and a casual gathering with approximately 120 Malaysian diaspora members in Johannesburg.

The prime minister will also be interviewed by Dr Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh, a university lecturer, podcaster, and activist, discussing topics such as Malaysia-South Africa relations, Malaysia’s steadfast support for the Palestinian cause, Malaysia’s aspiration to become a full BRICS member, and global governance reform.

On the final day of the visit, the prime minister will attend Session 3 of the G20 Summit, titled “A Fair and Just Future for All – Critical Minerals; Decent Work; Artificial Intelligence”.

Anwar and the delegation will then travel to Nairobi, Kenya, for an official visit, marking the final country in this series of African visits. — Bernama