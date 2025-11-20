ADDIS ABABA, Nov 20 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has highlighted the vast potential of linking the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) with the Asean market during his meeting with the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, at his headquarters in Addis Ababa.

“(It is) something that can open up new avenues for growth, enhance regional connectivity, and ultimately bring direct benefits to the people,” he said in a statement following the meeting.

“Malaysia is also ready to share its expertise in fields aligned with Africa’s development agenda, including Islamic finance, the digital economy, sustainable infrastructure development, as well as high-value commodity sectors such as palm oil.

“God willing, Malaysia will continue to strengthen its ties with African nations based on solidarity, genuine friendship, and mutual respect,” the prime minister said.

The African continent has a population of 1.5 billion people, while Asean has 700 million.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said he had conveyed his congratulations on Youssouf’s appointment last March, and expressed Malaysia’s commitment to enhancing relations with African countries in a more strategic and forward-looking manner.

He noted that the reopening of the Malaysian embassy in Addis Ababa last September has been an important catalyst in expanding cooperation networks with African Union member states.

The African Union, established in July 2002 and comprising 55 member states, serves as Africa’s representative voice on the global stage, with key functions including fostering international cooperation.

Ethiopia, the world’s most populous landlocked country, was listed as Malaysia’s 26th-largest trading partner in Africa in 2024. Bilateral trade between Malaysia and Ethiopia amounted to RM625.6 million, with Malaysian exports valued at RM579.9 million - an increase of 50 per cent from the previous year.

Anwar is currently in Addis Ababa in the first stop of his tour of the African continent.

He is scheduled to depart for Johannesburg, South Africa, today for the Group of 20 (G20) Summit immediately after concluding his three-day official visit here. — Bernama