KOTA KINABALU, Nov 19 — The launch of Sabah Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) election manifesto for the 17th Sabah State Election has been postponed to Sunday, according to Democratic Action Party (DAP) national policy director Datuk Chan Foong Hin.

Chan, who is PH’s candidate for the Tanjung Aru seat, said the delay was due to translation and preparation issues.

“I was informed by the state Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) chief Datuk Mustapha Sakmud that the manifesto, which was originally scheduled for Thursday, has been rescheduled to Sunday,” he told reporters after a visit to Pulau Gaya today.

Chan explained that the manifesto is designed to focus on fundamental issues affecting Sabahans, particularly basic services such as water supply and electricity.

“The spirit behind the manifesto is about going back to basics. Sabahans face real, fundamental challenges, and our goal is to ensure these are addressed in practical ways,” he said.

Chan said he had been involved in drafting the manifesto and noted that while the wording may differ slightly from past versions, the core message remains the same: addressing essential needs and improving the daily lives of Sabah residents.

He emphasised that the manifesto reflects careful planning and consultation to ensure it resonates with the people.

“Going back to basics doesn’t mean a lack of ambition.

“It means putting the needs of Sabahans first, ensuring that water, electricity, education, and other fundamental services are accessible to all.

“These are the areas where change is most urgently needed,” he said.

The delay, he added, was necessary to ensure accuracy and clarity in translation, as well as to allow the manifesto to be presented comprehensively to the media and public.

Chan expressed confidence that the Sunday launch would provide a clearer, more effective communication of Sabah PH’s plans and priorities.

“The manifesto represents the collective vision of our team, and it is essential that it reaches the people without confusion or misunderstanding.

“Rescheduling ensures that we can present it properly,” he added.

The manifesto is expected to outline key proposals and initiatives for Sabah, reflecting the coalition’s commitment to addressing both immediate and long-term challenges in the state.

On Tuesday, Mustapha said PH would launch its manifesto for the 17th Sabah State Election on Thursday, focusing on a proposed special fund for Sabahans.

He said the manifesto would tackle the state’s core issues and continue the commitments already made by the Madani Government.

A key proposal is a special fund to manage Sabah’s 40 per cent revenue entitlement, ensuring transparency and prioritising the resolution of basic state-level issues. — The Borneo Post