KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Nobody doubts that essential care workers in Malaysia shouldered a lot during the Covid-19 pandemic, but is everything back to “normal” now several years after?

Surprisingly, the answer is no.

A recent study entitled “Towards a Resilient Care Workforce: Lessons from Covid-19 in Malaysia” by RE: Care Project highlighted some pressing vulnerabilities within Malaysia’s care ecosystem.

The findings underscore the severe burnout and intent to exit among essential care workers, posing a significant challenge to the nation’s ability to meet future healthcare demands.

The project conducted a comprehensive mixed-methods study involving over 1,500 survey respondents and focus group discussions across healthcare, childcare, social work, and domestic work sectors.

The report highlighted the impact of excessive work hours, declining well-being, burnout, and intentions of care workers to leave their professions — all issues exacerbated during and after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Notably, the study found that 30.3 per cent of care workers reported working over 70 hours a week during the pandemic, a pattern that somehow persists post-crisis.

A concerning 56.2 per cent admitted to experiencing moderate to severe burnout, while 34.5 per cent expressed their intent to leave their positions within five years, threatening to destabilise an already fragile care infrastructure.

Principal Investigator Anis Farid highlighted the challenge of establishing a universal work hour standard for the diverse care workforce.

“The International Labour Organisation recommends a 40-hour work week for nurses, which might serve as a baseline for all care workers,” Anis explained.

“Long hours are unsustainable, and there’s an urgent need for the government to adopt policies that enhance the well-being of care workers, a step that’s essential not only for crisis preparedness but also for national resilience,” she said.

Citing other studies, Anis said Malaysia is not alone in facing this issue, as countries such as the UK, Australia, and Singapore are also prioritising strengthening the care workforce, which is an urgent need not just for future crisis-preparedness, but for national resilience.

The issues are also acute in the Early Childhood Care and Education sector.

Professor Nursheila Abdullah from the Malaysia Association of Registered Early Childcare and Development noted that childcare providers face extensive working hours, low wages, and significant burnout.

“Many in the sector work long hours managing administrative duties and dealing with parents, which compounds the emotional intensity of their jobs,” Nursheila said.

“This situation has worsened since the pandemic, leading to stress, anxiety, and reduced capacity to deliver quality care for children.”

Nursheila further lamented the lack of comprehensive wage policies that address these issues across various states.

“Despite promises of quality education for all, significant gaps remain, particularly in private childcare and kindergarten sectors,” she said.

She further noted that this financial imbalance fails to support the Sustainable Development Goals 2030, particularly in ensuring no child is left behind.

Moreover, the report indicates economic disparities, with many care workers earning below minimum wage levels, exacerbating financial stress and reducing morale.

The struggle to attract and retain qualified early childcare professionals is a direct result of these economic challenges.

Commenting on the issue, Nursheila said early childhood care and education providers should be recognised as skilled professionals, and ensuring fair wages, training, and benefits for this sector is not just a labour issue but a social investment in the future of Malaysia’s children.

The study also calls for immediate policy actions that are equitable and gender-responsive to strengthen the resilience of Malaysia’s care workforce.

Addressing these vulnerabilities is critical to ensuring that the country can respond effectively to future crises and enhance the quality of care delivery to its ageing population.

Nursheila also noted that since the Covid-19 pandemic, childcare caregivers have faced intensified demands — adapting to new health protocols, managing smaller groups under tight SOPs, and supporting children’s emotional recovery after prolonged isolation.

“Many continued working extended hours to meet parents’ needs and keep centres operational despite limited resources.

“The emotional toll, coupled with job insecurity and limited professional support, has caused many childcare providers to experience stress and compassion fatigue,” she added.

The RE: Care Project was a collaborative initiative led by researchers from Women’s Aid Organisation, Universiti Malaya, and the University of Alberta, with support from the Health Ministry, Malaysia and Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad.