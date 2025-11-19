GEORGE TOWN, Nov 19 — Penang is expected to achieve its target of becoming an age-friendly city by 2030 as the state rolls out a series of initiatives to strengthen senior well-being, expand social support systems and enhance climate resilience through nature-based urban projects.

State social development, welfare and non-Islamic religious affairs committee chairman Lim Siew Khim said the state government, together with the Penang Island City Council (MBPP), has introduced initiatives to encourage senior participation in the workforce.

The Sungai Pinang assemblyman said this is to ensure senior citizens remain active and productive.

“Through the senior citizens empowerment programme, MBPP offers opportunities for retirees such as teachers, engineers and administrative officers to return to service,” she said in reply to a question by Seri Delima assemblyman Tan Hooi Peng.

She said that since the launch of the programme in July this year, eight senior citizens have been rehired by MBPP, helping to improve their economic well-being while recognising their experience as a community asset.

“Additionally, MBPP’s public toilet cleaning programme also involved senior citizens,” she said.

She said eight public toilets around Penang have been identified for maintenance and are staffed by trained senior workers who receive a monthly allowance to ensure the cleanliness of these facilities.

“Community service contracts have been awarded to residents in public housing areas for cleaning and safety purposes, with the requirement that at least 75 per cent of job opportunities be given to senior citizens,” she added.

There is also an urban farming project in Lebuhraya Rose identified as an age-friendly community economic model where senior citizens are responsible for managing, monitoring and cultivating the garden.

The urban farming programme, according to state infrastructure, transport and digital committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari, is part of the state’s initiatives under the Penang Nature-Based Climate Adaptation Plan (PNBCAP).

“The programme in Lebuhraya Rose features facilities for aquaponics, hydroponics and sea grape cultivation,” he said earlier in reply to a question on PNBCAP.

He said the programme is implemented in collaboration with the Centre for Marine and Coastal Studies, Universiti Sains Malaysia (CEMACS, USM).

“Besides functioning as a learning centre for urban farming, the programme aims to enhance community knowledge and skills in urban agriculture while supporting local food security initiatives,” he added.

Another PNBCAP project is the development of an age-friendly park at Lengkok Nipah.

“This project is the result of public engagement sessions with local residents in 2024, who proposed converting the former parking and container site into a senior-friendly community green space,” he said.

Under the initiative, 67 per cent of the total concrete area of 3,365 square metres was transformed into green space.

“Additionally, 12 new trees of the Samanea saman and Syzygium gratum species were planted to enhance natural shading and ecological balance in the urban environment,” he said.

He said these projects, along with other greening and urban parks initiatives in the state, are expected to improve microclimate comfort, strengthen urban green connectivity and help reduce the urban heat island effect while addressing flood risks.

Meanwhile, Lim said MBPP has been a member of the Global Network for Age-Friendly Cities and Communities (GNAFCC) since July 2023 and is now at the end of Phase One (Monitoring and Evaluation).

“It will proceed to Phase Two after receiving the gap report from the Malaysia Healthy Ageing Society (MHAS),” she said.

She said the state government is now expanding this initiative to Seberang Perai through the development of the Age-Friendly City Strategic Action Plan for Seberang Perai (AFCSP) by the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP).

“The plan is expected to begin in 2026, making Penang not only an age-friendly city but an age-friendly state as a whole,” she said.

Among the areas identified for improvement are senior-friendly public transportation and social and community support, she said.

“To address public transportation, especially to Penang Hospital, MBPP has approved the implementation of a free Central Area Transit (CAT) bus service beginning January 1 next year, with an annual allocation of RM1.7 million,” she said.

The bus route will cover an eight-kilometre journey from Komtar to Penang Hospital.

As for social and community support, she said the state introduced the Mutiara Volunteer Programme as a social support initiative for senior citizens, persons with disabilities (OKU) and low-income families.

“Through this programme, volunteers carry out regular visits and community activities with MPs, state assemblymen, the Social Welfare Department (JKM) and NGOs such as the Tzu-Chi Society,” she said.

She said this ensures senior citizens continue to receive attention and consistent social support.

The state government also launched a senior citizens literacy campaign in collaboration with JKM focusing on social literacy, digital literacy, financial literacy, advocacy literacy and active ageing literacy.