ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 19 — A strict and no-nonsense approach by local authorities in Johor to crack down on illegal businesses operated by foreigners has shown tangible results, with the value of compounds recorded to have jumped fivefold this year, said State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor.

He said enforcement action by the state’s 16 local authorities against foreigners trading illegally saw compounds collected rise from RM30,000 previously to RM180,000.

“The amount was for the period from December 2024 to last October involving violations on business activities by foreigners without a licence. The results of the operation during the same period also recorded 158 notices of offence, 304 compounds and 552 seizure actions.

“This is in addition to the temporary closure of the premises as a control and prevention measure,” Mohd Jafni said at the Johor state legislative assembly session in Kota Iskandar today.

He was responding to a question from Tan Eng Meng (BN–Pekan Nanas) on actions taken against illegal business premises owned or operated by foreigners.

Under Johor’s local authorities, enforcement actions generally include licence inspections, raids, seizure of goods, issuance of compounds, revocation of licences, closure of premises, and seizure of licences, depending on the level, risk, and type of violation.

Mohd Jafni explained that investigations from operations against illegal foreign-operated businesses also identified that many premises were actually owned or operated by locals. He added that the day-to-day operations and management of these business premises were usually run by foreigners.

“This involves sectors such as grocery stores, convenience stores and car washes,” he said.

He said the crackdown was carried out through daily patrols, periodic inspections, large-scale operations, and strategic cooperation with other enforcement agencies.

“The operations were carried out in an integrated manner to ensure enforcement is firm and consistent,” Mohd Jafni added.