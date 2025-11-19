KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — The development of the rare earth elements (REE) industry and nuclear energy are among the topics of discussion in today’s Dewan Rakyat session.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament website, Datuk Dr Ku Abd Rahman Ku Ismail (PN-Kubang Pasu) will pose a question to the Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability regarding the challenges in developing the national REE industry during the oral question-and-answer session.

He will also seek information on the government’s plans and approaches to overcome these challenges to unlock the potential of the estimated RM747 billion worth of REE believed to be located in Malaysia.

Separately, Tan Hong Pin (PH-Bakri) will query the Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation on the nation’s preparedness in developing nuclear energy, as well as the level of public acceptance of nuclear science and technology, in addition to plans for expanding public advocacy programmes.

He will further inquire about the government’s strategy to enhance the capacity of various agencies in managing a potential nuclear energy-related crisis.

The session will then resume with the committee-stage debate on the Supply (Budget) Bill 2026.

The Third Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament is scheduled to run for 35 days, concluding on Dec 4. — Bernama