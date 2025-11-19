BEAUFORT, Nov 19 — Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) is confident of winning more than 40 of the 55 state seats contested in the 17th Sabah state election on November 29.

GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the confidence was based on the strength of the party machinery, solid grassroots support and solid cooperation shown by all component parties in the coalition.

“We are indeed targeting more seats and we are confident that we can defend the government because more than 37 seats are for a simple majority, so God willing we are contesting in 55 constituencies and we are confident that we can obtain more than 40 (seats).

“God willing, we can also defend both Klias and Lumadan seats,” he said after attending a Session with the People under the ‘Rumah Kita, Kita Jaga’ campaign for Klias and Lumadan at Dataran Bagandang Beaufort here today.

Earlier in his speech, Hajiji praised the service record of two GRS candidates in the area, namely Datuk Isnin Aliasnih @ Liasnih (Klias) and Datuk Ruslan Muharam (Lumadan) who have worked hard to bring about change in the area.

“Today I have come to campaign for both of our candidates. Their record as elected representatives for five years is very good and convincing, that’s why we chose them again, because we know they can bring more progress in Klias and Lumadan.

“They may not know, but I have a record of what they have done during their five years as elected representatives, their efforts are outstanding,” he said, calling on voters to give a new mandate to both candidates.

Meanwhile, Hajiji also stressed that GRS is a fair government by implementing various development initiatives regardless of race, ethnicity or belief during its five years of administration, thus ensuring that the benefits are enjoyed by all Sabahans.

Hajiji said all development plans have been clearly outlined through four main thrusts that form the basis of the direction of the GRS administration, including the agricultural, industrial, tourism and human capital development and education sectors.

He also emphasised the government’s commitment to improving the people’s living standards, including job opportunities through new industrial projects that have been introduced.

“We are not talking big, but real evidence shows that Sabah is more advanced than before because after Covid-19, we revived the economy through the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya policy and the results can be seen in all sectors.

“For example, the SOGIP Industrial Park in Sipitang is already full even though it is still in the early stages, where agreements with large companies have been signed and this will provide a flood of benefits to the people of Beaufort, Klias and Lumadan,” he said, who also announced the provision of two additional dialysis machines for the Klias and Lumadan areas for the needs of the residents. — Bernama