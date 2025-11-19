KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — More than 13,800 premises nationwide were found using electricity illegally for cryptocurrency mining since 2020, causing losses of RM4.57 billion to Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), the government said today.

In a written reply, the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Ministry said 13,827 premises were uncovered between 2020 and August 2025 for illegally using power to mine bitcoin.

“During the same period, the total losses from illegal electricity use for bitcoin mining amounted to RM4.57 billion,” the ministry said, replying to Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong’s query.

TNB has worked with the police and other authorities to carry out joint operations, seize mining machines, and stop illegal activities.

The ministry said public awareness campaigns were also launched to educate people about the dangers of stealing electricity and to encourage reporting of suspicious activity.

It added that TNB is using smart meters and pilot monitoring systems to spot unusual electricity use and prevent further losses.