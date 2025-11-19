ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 19 — The Johor government will build two additional water treatment plants (LRA), costing RM184 million, to ensure there is sufficient clean water supply in the coming years.

Johor Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee Chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said the Semanggar Plant Package LRA, costing RM70 million, will be completed by next year.

He said the LRA has a capacity of 50 litres per day and is capable of supplying water to the Kulai and Sedenak areas.

“In addition, the Layang 2 Phase 2 LRA, costing RM114 million, is expected to be operational in 2027. It has a capacity of 160 per day and can supply to the Johor Bahru and Iskandar Puteri areas,” he told the Johor state legislative assembly in Kota Iskandar here today.

Mohamad Fazli (BN-Bukit Pasir) was replying to a question from Datuk Jefridin Atan (BN-Kukup) regarding the latest status of the new water treatment plant projects in Johor and the state government’s efforts to guarantee sufficient clean water supply until 2030.

He added that the two LRA projects will benefit the Johor Bahru, Kulai and Pontian areas with a total capacity of 290 litres per day.

“All LRA projects involving the state government together with the federal government are to ensure adequate and sufficient supply of treated water,” he said.

As part of oversight efforts, Mohamad Fazli said a special committee has been established to monitor the progress of projects involving the supply of water resources and also treated water in Johor.

“Initially, this committee was jointly chaired by the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Ministry (Petra) secretary-general Datuk Seri Mad Zaidi Mohd Karli and myself.

“However, the next committee meeting will be chaired by its deputy minister, Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir," he said.

Mohamad Fazli said that based on current projections, the demand for treated water in Johor is expected to continue to increase with population growth, industrial development and strategic implementation such as the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

He said there are a total of 48 LRA in Johor with the total current capacity of 2,352 litres per day.

“The projection for 2030 is 2,700 litres per day. By 2035, this figure will increase to 3,000 litres per day, while for 2040 it will increase again to 3,300 litres per day," he said, adding that the increase in demand for treated water shows the urgent need for new development and supply infrastructure in Johor.