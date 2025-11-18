MEMBAKUT, Nov 18 — Barisan Nasional (BN) will hold talks with the MIC leadership after the 17th Sabah State Election, said BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He hopes the discussions will help clear up any confusion or misunderstanding regarding the party’s position in the BN coalition.

“We will meet. I will personally meet the MIC leadership so that we can resolve this issue,” he told reporters after meeting the BN machinery at the Binsulok District Voting Centre (PDM) in the Membakut state constituency here today.

Mohamad is confident that the MIC will make the best judgment based on the close relationship that has been established since before independence.

“I am confident the MIC top leadership will think it over as thoroughly as possible and deeply because MIC was with Umno and also MCA when we gained independence for our country back then,” he said.

According to him, the friendship and political cooperation that have long been established should not be wasted just because of differences of opinion.

“So, if there is any misunderstanding, if there are any matters that need to be clarified, to be ironed out, it’s best that we discuss them so that this long-standing friendship isn’t simply ended,” he said.

The controversy regarding the future of MIC in BN arose after the delegates at the 79th MIC annual general meeting (AGM) unanimously supported the resolution to leave BN.

According to reports, the delegates, however, have given the MIC president and the Central Working Committee (CWC) the mandate to decide on the party’s future direction.

For the latest news on the 17th Sabah State Election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/sabah/index.php — Bernama