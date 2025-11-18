KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — The Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART) is a sovereign, rules-based mechanism that reinforces Malaysia’s ability to sustain stable, predictable commercial ties with major economies, especially at a time when unilateral tariff actions are becoming the norm.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the ART signed with the United States must therefore be viewed within this broader context of principled engagement with key trading partners.

“Nothing in the ART overrides Malaysian law, diminishes national sovereignty, or forces liberalisation beyond our chosen policy direction.

“All provisions are grounded in Malaysian laws, with red lines protected. The key is to secure a platform for continued engagement, including resolving issues of common concern,” he said during a talk on ‘Building Regional Strength Through Smarter Fiscal and Trade Policies’, here today.

Tengku Zafrul said critically, the ART enhances trade predictability and anchors Malaysia within a global, rules-based framework.

It also provides certainty for exporters and strengthens the investment ecosystem.

“In today’s landscape, where economic security increasingly shapes market access, the ART is a tool of strategic protection, not concession.

“With almost RM200 billion in exports in 2024, protected access and sustained competitiveness are non-negotiable,” he added.

The minister also emphasised that the government is striving to keep the investment community informed throughout the ART negotiation process with the US.

“This approach has contributed to the positive growth momentum of our trade and investment inflows,” he said.

He said from January to September 2025 (9M 2025), Malaysia attracted RM285.2 billion in approved investments, marking a 13.2 per cent year-on-year increase.

He noted that foreign investments accounted for 52.9 per cent (RM150.8 billion) of approved investments, while domestic investments contributed 47.1 per cent – a solid reflection of both foreign and domestic investors’ confidence in Malaysia’s policy direction.

“Our stellar trade and investment numbers also come against the backdrop of 5.2 per cent gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the third quarter of 2025 (3Q 2025), beating analysts’ expectations.

“This was the fastest pace of growth in a year, bringing the 9M 2025 growth to 4.7 per cent,” he said.

Hence, Tengku Zafrul said Malaysia is poised to end the year at the upper end of the central bank’s GDP growth forecast of 4-4.8 per cent for 2025, given the strong growth momentum in 3Q 2025. — Bernama