LAHAD DATU, Nov 18 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) will launch its manifesto for the 17th Sabah State Election this Thursday (November 20), with its main emphasis on a proposed special fund dedicated to the Sabahans.

State PKR Leadership Council chairman Datuk Mustapha Sakmud said the manifesto would highlight the need to address the state’s fundamental issues.

He said that the manifesto would not be filled with unrealistic or extravagant pledges but would instead focus on continuity in delivering the commitments made by the Madani government — several of which have already been fulfilled.

“This continuity is crucial, to ensure that allocations from the federal government genuinely benefit the people, and help address core issues at the state level,” he said at a press conference with PH candidate for the Segama state seat, Romansa Lamin.

Mustapha said that one of the key components highlighted in the PH manifesto is the establishment of a special fund to manage Sabah’s 40 per cent revenue entitlement.

“We want the 40 per cent revenue entitlement to be placed in a special fund, so that its utilisation is transparent and the public can clearly see where the money is channelled, including prioritising the resolution of basic issues,” he said.

On October 17, the Kota Kinabalu High Court ruled that the federal government had acted unlawfully and exceeded its constitutional powers by failing to fulfil Sabah’s right to 40 per cent of federal revenue from 1974 to 2021.

Last Sunday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that the government is now focused on technical discussions to determine Sabah’s actual revenue entitlement.

The Segama state seat, which has 29,840 voters, was first contested in the previous poll in 2020.

N61: Segama: Sabah: 29,840

1. Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi (Bebas)

2. Muhammad Abdul Karim (Warisan)

3. Alif Afiandy Ali (Bebas)

4. Ehtisham Ur Rahman Mhaulaha (PIS)

5. Norman Kasimin (Bebas)

6. Romansa Lamin (PH-PKR)

7. Yvonne Yong Yit Phung (SAPP)

(2020: Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi: Warisan Plus-Warisan: Majority: 2,168) — Bernama