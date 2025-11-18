KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) has stopped all construction works and pledged full cooperation with authorities after a temporary steel canopy at its East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) construction site in Selayang collapsed onto a passing car along the MRR2 this afternoon.

In a statement today, MRL said the structure — built as part of works for Road Under Bridge (RUB) #16 in Kampung Sungai Pusu — failed at around 2pm, crushing a Suzuki Swift.

Pictures from emergency responders showed the vehicle trapped beneath several fallen metal beams.

MRL confirmed that the driver involved in the incident on the Batu Caves–bound stretch of Jalan MRR2 FT28 “is safe”.

It also said that immediate financial assistance will be provided to the car owner affected by the collapse.

“ECRL will provide immediate financial assistance to the vehicle owner involved to help ease their burden while awaiting the outcome of the authorities’ investigation and the related claims process,” it said.

It added that agencies including the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Public Works Department (JKR) and the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH/JKKP) were already on site carrying out further action. Cleanup works and the removal of debris were completed under their supervision.

“As a safety measure, all construction works in the affected area have been halted pending a thorough investigation by the relevant authorities,” the company added.

Earlier, the Bandar Baru Selayang Fire and Rescue Station said a special operations team was deployed at 1.47pm.

The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department later said the driver had been rescued by members of the public before firefighters arrived.

MRL said the temporary structure had been erected “to prevent construction debris from falling onto the roadway and to support the implementation of works for RUB #16”, which were completed in October. The dismantling process had been scheduled to begin on November 20 after approvals from the relevant agencies.

“MRL is committed to providing full cooperation to all authorities in the ongoing investigation and ensuring that all safety measures are adhered to. Our priority is the safety of road users, the public, and project workers,” the company said.

It apologised for the inconvenience caused and advised motorists to follow safety instructions issued at the site. The affected stretch of the MRR2 has since been reopened to the public.