KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — The government’s upcoming MyGov super app will not store citizens’ personal data, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo assured Parliament today.

He said this is because the integration is carried out via Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), where data remains securely stored in each government agency’s system.

“This approach ensures MyGov functions as a service delivery platform without copying or storing citizens’ sensitive information,” he said during question time.

An API is a method for two computer systems to communicate directly without storing user information.

It works like a pathway that allows a request to be made and a response to be returned instantly, without transferring or retaining the data in the receiving system.

Gobind added that the platform uses MyDigital ID as a secure digital identity verification method.

The super app, which had its beta launch on August 16, has already been downloaded over 113,000 times.

Its initial phase integrates 36 services from 13 government agencies, including MyJPJ services, Immigration Department and National Registration Department services, MySejahtera, and social welfare services.

Gobind said the government is currently working to add 16 more services, including driving licence renewals, road tax payments, utility and zakat payments, as well as police summons payments and other federal and local services.

The Damansara MP said the app is being developed in phases to ensure each integration is stable, secure, and fully ready before being rolled out to the public.

He added that the ministry also runs Citizen Lab sessions to gather feedback from users to improve design, usability, and functionality.