GEORGE TOWN, Nov 18 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in Penang is holding discussions with security agencies to examine several key security matters related to the Mutiara Line Light Rail Transit (LRT) project.

In a post on its official Facebook page, PDRM announced that Penang police chief, Datuk Azizee Ismail, had chaired a Mutiara Line LRT preliminary coordination meeting at the Penang Contingent Police Headquarters here yesterday, to discuss security aspects of the northern region’s first mega infrastructure project.

“The meeting examined several critical security issues related to the project. The police recorded their appreciation for the initial briefing by Malaysia Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) and stressed the need for meticulous coordination to ensure security operations remain unaffected.

“PDRM has requested early notification of any construction activities near strategic locations and any project timeline changes that could have security implications,” the statement read.

The statement confirmed that a risk assessment for the LRT alignment, particularly near critical premises such as district police headquarters, station houses, quarters and logistics warehouses, has been prioritised to ensure their perimeters remain uncompromised.

The police have also requested further clarification on the structural plans for the viaduct, including its height, distance from PDRM premises and the implications for sightlines, operational privacy and patrol vehicle access.

“The layout of PDRM premises was also discussed, including the need to reassess security for sensitive areas like detention rooms and armouries, provide alternative emergency routes and ensure the smooth movement of patrol vehicles throughout the construction period.

“To enhance coordination, PDRM also proposed appointing a dedicated liaison officer and establishing a 24/7 communication channel to address emergency issues and construction-related matters,” the statement added.

PDRM expressed its appreciation to its headquarters, the Chief Government Security Office, National Security Council and MRT Corp for their commitment to public safety, adding that it is fully prepared to cooperate in ensuring this strategic project is realised without compromising state security and public order.

The Mutiara Line LRT project is a 29.5-kilometre alignment connecting 21 stations, complete with park-and-ride facilities, feeder bus services and two main depots on the island.

The route passes several strategic areas, such as the Penang International Airport, Free Industrial Zone, George Town’s city centre and Penang Sentral, as well as the Jalan Tengah, Bayan Baru, Sungai Nibong and Jelutong police stations. — Bernama