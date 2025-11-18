KOTA BELUD, Nov 18 — Sabahan first-time homebuyers will receive assistance to pay their housing deposit if Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) is returned to power on November 29, said caretaker Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

He said the initiative is among several key plans the GRS-led government is prepared to implement should it be given a renewed mandate in the upcoming election.

“For example, when purchasing a house priced below RM500,000, buyers are usually required to pay a deposit of between five and 10 per cent.

“If we return to government, we will provide eligible first-time buyers with free deposit assistance,” he said during the ‘Jelajah Rumah Kita, Kita Jaga’ programme for the Tempasuk and Usukan state constituencies, held at the residence of Datuk Japlin Akim here on Tuesday.

Japlin is GRS candidate for Usukan state seat.

Hajiji added that Sabahans turning 60 will also receive monthly assistance under a new initiative to be introduced if GRS forms the government again.

He said these plans would be financially feasible once negotiations on the 40 per cent revenue return to Sabah are concluded, discussions that have already begun and are expected to boost the state’s income.

“There is much more that we have planned, but I do not want to say too much now because the other side, the Opposition, will accuse us of political talk.

“But what we are doing is aimed at addressing the people’s problems, so that Sabahans can truly enjoy the fruits of independence,” he said.

Hajiji urged Sabahans not to be swayed by the Opposition’s rhetoric, including slogans such as “Save Sabah”, which he described as mere political theatrics.

He said the Opposition had previously been given the chance to govern, including serving as chief minister and holding senior federal ministerial posts, yet failed to resolve the people’s longstanding issues.

“They, the Opposition, claim we have failed, but in truth, they are the ones who failed. When they were in power, they did not resolve road, water and infrastructure issues, and now they blame us.

“There is one who was works minister, but even the roads in his own area were not fixed. In Semporna, rubbish is everywhere, yet they talk about wanting to develop Sabah when their own backyard is not in order,” he said.

“So enough, do not give them another chance,” he added.

On the political outlook for Tempasuk and Usukan, Hajiji, who is also GRS chairman, expressed confidence that the coalition’s candidates in both seats will secure victory in the 17th state election.

He said the constituencies should be represented by GRS so that the people’s needs can be better prioritised, rather than by Opposition leaders who spend more time politicking.

“I truly hope to see tangible development in Kota Belud, especially in Tempasuk and Usukan. That is why we need to place our trust in new leaders,” he concluded. — The Borneo Post

Hajiji with GRS Usukan candidate Datuk Japlin Akim, GRS Tempasuk candidate Datuk Mohd Arsad Bistari, and supporters during the Jelajah Rumah Kita, Kita Jaga GRS programme for the Usukan and Tempasuk state constituencies at Japlin’s residence in Kota Belud today. — The Borneo Post pic