GEORGE TOWN, Nov 18 — Penang state exco for health, youth and sports Daniel Gooi Zi Sen reminded the media to follow guidelines when reporting suicide cases.

The Penang lawmaker said it is often the case when one suicide case was reported, more cases will follow.

“If we observe closely, after the first case was reported, the second case occurred, and then the third case,” he said in a press conference after the launch of dengue issue monitoring in Penang through the use of the online system application, Penang information and complaints system (ePintas) — state environmental health action plan (Sehap) at the state legislative assembly building today.

“This is why I am asking my media friends to strictly follow reporting guidelines for issues like this as it does have an impact and can influence those who may have similar intentions,”

“This is something we need to be mindful of,” he added.

Gooi said the setting up of barriers along both bridges, where suicide cases were reported in recent weeks, is not a solution to this issue.

“We should focus more on mental health and advocate for more awareness on mental health issues among the public,” he said when asked if the state plans to set up barriers along both bridges to prevent suicide attempts.

He added that even if they were to install barriers at both bridges, it would not stop those with the intention to climb over it.

“We may even need to set up barriers at all high rises if we do not take mental health issues seriously,” he said.

* If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people: Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am); Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392); and Jakim’s Family, Social and Community Care Centre (WhatsApp 0111-959 8214).