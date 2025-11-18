KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today reassured Parliament that investigations into the Sabah mining corruption case are ongoing and have not been closed.

Responding to a question from Pasir Mas MP Ahmad Fadli Shaari in Dewan Rakyat, Anwar said the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is handling the case and that criminal investigations have no time limitations.

“I myself watched it and I personally consider that the video provides strong grounds for investigation but it is the MACC that conducts the investigation. And according to MACC’s statement, after consulting the Attorney General’s Chambers, as far as criminal cases are concerned, there is no time limitation at this stage.

“Pasir Mas must be patient. So far, three people have been charged. The others have not been released from investigation,” he said during Prime Minister’s Question Time.

Anwar explained that so far, the three that have been charged were done so because MACC found strong evidence and a compelling case.

“The others are still appearing in videos in the media. That has never been closed. I cannot direct charges based solely on a video. The process must follow its course,” he said.

He added that the two charged individuals are members of the unity government’s component party and that the government is not shielding anyone.

“But what must the prime minister do? Give clear directions: do not exempt anyone, and act where the evidence is strong,” he said.

Anwar also clarified that it remains unknown whether the remaining individuals will be charged, but emphasised that their cases are still open.

The Sabah mining scandal involves allegations of corruption over the awarding of mineral prospecting licences in the state, with several assemblymen and a businessman accused of offering and receiving bribes to fast-track approvals.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is investigating multiple viral video clips that allegedly show discussions of these irregularities, and at least three individuals have been formally charged so far.