IPOH, Nov 17 — The cause of the recent river water discolouration in Sungai Perak, Gerik, remains unknown.

State Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Teh Kok Lim said investigations into why the river turned blue are still ongoing, with the actual source yet to be determined.

“Authorities did find signs of (toxic substances) overflow, but could not determine where it came from. The actual source has not been identified,” he said.

Teh told reporters this when asked for an update on the investigation after attending the Majlis Anugerah Inovasi Perak at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here.

He said traces of the suspected overflow are now difficult to detect.

“The water that overflowed can no longer be traced. So we are carrying out mitigation work,” he said.

Teh also responded to remarks by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, who had said two weeks earlier that the investigation results were expected the following day.

“The report we received did not provide any conclusion. That is the problem. So there is still no confirmed decision yet,” he said.

Teh added that, at this stage, there is nothing new to announce regarding the investigation.

“For now, the river water is safe to drink,” he said, adding that the situation remains under close observation.

Sungai Perak near the Kampung Sungai Papan Bridge in Gerik following a report of the river turning blue in October, suspected to be caused by pollution. — Picture via Facebook/Jejak Air Tawar

He also confirmed that the three mining operations previously ordered to halt activities remain suspended.

“Those that were told to stop are still stopped. But the final investigation findings, the final decision — they are not ready yet,” he said.

On October 21, photos of Sungai Perak near the Kampung Sungai Papan Bridge, about five kilometres north of Kampung Air Ganda in Gerik, went viral after the river appeared blue.

The Department of Environment (DoE) later identified three mining operations in the upper reaches of Sungai Perak — one rare earth element (REE) mine and two tin mines — following reports of the bluish water.

Its director-general, Datuk Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar, said preliminary investigations suggested that nearby mining activities were likely behind the discolouration, although other contributing factors could not be ruled out.

On November 5, Saarani said the government had ordered the three mining operations to temporarily halt activities pending investigations.