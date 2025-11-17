KOTA KINABALU, Nov 17 — Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) surprise candidate for Silam, Abdul Halim Sidek Gulam Hassan, withdrew from the race today, less than 48 hours after being nominated in the Sabah election.

In a statement, Abdul Halim said his reason to step aside is to avoid clashing with PH’s allies, Barisan Nasional (BN) and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

The three-way overlap was one of five following Nomination Day on November 15.

“With a deep sense of responsibility… I hereby announce my decision to withdraw from contesting as a Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the N.62 Silam seat,” he said in the media statement.

He stressed that the move was voluntary and made “without any pressure or negotiation from outside parties”.

“This is a personal decision… made to preserve good relations and harmony with our partner parties. I believe unity and cooperation between PH and other parties is more important for the political future of our state,” he added.

Abdul Halim said he would continue serving the community despite not contesting.

“The struggle for the people never stops… I will continue to contribute in whatever capacity possible to develop this area and ensure the people’s voices are heard,” he said.

He also thanked PH’s leadership, party machinery, and voters in Silam and Lahad Datu for their support, saying his withdrawal is effective today.

Abdul Halim’s appearance as a candidate had surprised observers on nomination day, as his name had not surfaced in any pre-election lists or party briefings.

He is also the younger brother of GRS’ Datuk Abdul Hakim Gulam Hassan, who is contesting in the neighbouring Tungku seat.

Before his withdrawal, the Silam contest was set to be a nine-cornered fight involving GRS’ Datuk Mizma Appehdullah, BN’s Sharif Musa Sharif Mabul, Warisan’s Datuk Mohammad Yusof Apdal and several others.

Sabah goes to the polls on November 29.