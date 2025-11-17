KOTA KINABALU, Nov 17 — The recent boat tragedy off Langkawi involving Rohingya refugees from Myanmar should be seen within a broader context, not merely as a border security issue, Home Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said.

Speaking at an event with Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Thonny Chee, contesting the Api-Api seat in the upcoming Sabah state election, he said the ‘push factors’ driving refugees to Malaysia must be considered alongside government response.

“These are Myanmar nationals who are not recognised as citizens and live in overcrowded camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, which now houses nearly 1.2 million refugees, including 36,000 newborns, while international funding is dwindling.

“Refugee camps are intended as a temporary solution for resettlement, but geopolitical changes mean that countries like the United States, previously the largest resettlement destination, are no longer accepting refugees. The poor conditions in the camps drive them to seek new destinations,” he said.

Saifuddin was responding to criticism that the Nov 15 migrant boat tragedy off Langkawi, which claimed 29 lives and left 14 survivors, exposed gaps in Malaysia’s maritime border control.

He acknowledged that some refugees may become involved in illegal activities, such as human smuggling, during their journey, but said such incidents are investigated thoroughly.

“Although Malaysia is not a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention, the government cannot ignore refugees found at sea. That is why search and rescue operations are conducted to save lives,” he said.

Langkawi, a popular landing point, has seen about 2,300 refugee arrivals, detentions or fatalities from 2010 to 2025.

“The area is under the supervision of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA). When incidents occur, we can deploy immediately. It is the responsibility of MMEA, the Marine Police and the Royal Malaysian Navy to ensure national security,” he added.

On election preparedness, Saifuddin said the Royal Malaysia Police is ready for contingencies, including flood risks from the northeast monsoon, during the 17th Sabah state election period. He noted that the November 15 nomination day passed smoothly, indicating effective security arrangements.

“My message is to be ready for floods but also have confidence in the security forces. This election is a democratic celebration, citizens should exercise their right to vote without fear,” he said.

Polling for the 17th Sabah State Election is scheduled for November 29, with early voting on November 25. — Bernama