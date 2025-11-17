MELAKA, Nov 17 — A man died, believed to have been electrocuted, on the ceiling of a house in Taman Bukit Larang Indah here last night.

Padang Temu Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) Operations Commander, Senior Fire Officer II Muhammad Shamser Mat Sharif, said a team was mobilised to the scene following a distress call received at about 9pm yesterday.

He said the team arrived at the scene about six minutes later and found a 52-year-old man unconscious on the ceiling.

The victim was taken down and given initial treatment, but was confirmed dead by medical personnel, and the body was handed over to the police for further action, he said in a statement today. — Bernama