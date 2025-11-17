KOTA BELUD, Nov 17 — The Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) is confident in shouldering the responsibility of supporting the party’s campaign in the 17th Sabah State Election through a spirit of unity and close collaboration on the ground.

Its chairman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the state has been tasked with coordinating the campaign across eight state seats within the Tuaran and Kota Belud parliamentary constituencies.

“The candidates nominated by the Barisan Nasional leadership are strong and widely accepted by the people, which is a crucial factor for victory.

“The second factor is our machinery. Even in Kota Belud alone, the enthusiasm is high, and I believe our team will be able to engage with the people effectively right up to polling day on the 29th,” he told Bernama recently.

He added that the spirit of unity and close cooperation among all parties has made this significant responsibility more manageable in efforts to help BN candidates secure victory.

Commenting on BN’s main strategy, Onn Hafiz said the focus is on engaging with the electorate and explaining the party’s struggle, centred on development and the welfare of Sabahans.

Acknowledging the challenges posed by the short campaign period and the large constituencies, he remained confident that BN candidates’ experience and the party’s efficient machinery would enable them to reach every voter effectively.

Kota Belud and Tuaran parliamentary constituencies each comprise four state seats. Kota Belud covers Pintasan, Tempasuk, Usukan and Kadamaian, while Tuaran covers Kiulu, Tamparuli, Pantai Dalit and Sulaman.

The Election Commission has set the polling day for the state election on Nov 29, with early voting on Nov 25.

