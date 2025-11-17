BUKIT MERTAJAM, Nov 17 — A female cook from Myanmar was stabbed to death after an argument with fellow countrymen over the quality of food served at an ala Thai restaurant in Lorong Bukit Juru here last night.

In the 9pm incident, the woman’s husband and friend, who are also from Myanmar, suffered bodily injuries.

It is learnt that the incident occurred when the suspect and several of his compatriots had gone to eat at the restaurant and were not satisfied with the food served.

All the men involved argued with the victim and her husband, both in their 40s, before the woman ordered them to leave the premises, and the suspect then contacted his brother and returned to the restaurant to stab the victim to death with a knife.

Penang Police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail, when contacted, confirmed the incident, saying that police had arrested three Myanmar men, including the suspect and his brother, to assist in the investigation into the case.

“The suspect is believed to have been drunk at the time of the fight, and further investigations are being conducted under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” he said, adding that all victims were taken to the Seberang Jaya Hospital. — Bernama