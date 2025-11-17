KOTA KINABALU, Nov 17 — United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) president Datuk Ewon Benedick today called on members of the federal Cabinet to come forward to explain the eight points contained in the notice of appeal filed against the Kota Kinabalu High Court decision on Sabah’s 40 per cent revenue entitlement.

Ewon, who is also Upko’s candidate for the Kadamaian seat, said the people of Sabah must be able to evaluate the reasons for the appeal before casting their votes in the state election.

“The special Cabinet meeting that you (the federal Cabinet) held decided to respect Sabah’s 40 per cent entitlement, and for that I say thank you.

“But in the same meeting, you also decided to appeal part of the High Court judgment delivered in Kota Kinabalu on October 17. This is the notice of appeal that you filed at the Court of Appeal on November 13.

“In that notice, there are eight points that you are challenging after the court’s decision. It is now the duty of YB Saudara Anthony (Anthony Loke) to explain all eight points. Explain this appeal to the people of Sabah,” he said in a statement.

He added that it is not only the DAP secretary-general who must clarify the grounds of the appeal, but the entire federal Cabinet, including the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the ministers, who must publicly explain the reasons for the appeal.

“The people of Sabah deserve to know whether they accept your explanation or whether they want Sabah leaders to stand firm and implement the right that was affirmed by the Kota Kinabalu High Court on October 17,” he said.

Ewon also responded to Loke’s earlier remarks accusing him of playing ‘political theatre’, inflaming sentiment over the 40 per cent revenue entitlement issue, and failing to attend the special Cabinet meeting.

He said the 40 per cent revenue entitlement issue is not new, and has, in fact, been discussed repeatedly in the Cabinet since late 2022 and again after this year’s court decision.

“For these three years, I have consistently stated that the 40 per cent entitlement is not the same as development allocations under the Federal List. The answer is the same as what was given at Gaya Street.

“But for these three years, what has YB Saudara Anthony said? Has he ever taken a firm stand in defence of Sabah’s 40 per cent right?” he said.

Ewon said his stance on Sabah has always been clear, including the need for any Bill with major implications for the state to secure the consent of the Yang di-Pertua Negeri.

He said his decision to resign and withdraw Upko from Pakatan Harapan was a strong message to the federal government on the importance of respecting Sabahs rights.

“I do not want to be a hero. The real heroes are the Sabah Law Society and also the young person in Gaya Street who asked the prime minister: ‘When will you pay the 40 per cent?’,” he said.

As Upko’s president, he said his struggle is to ensure the immediate payment of the 40 per cent revenue entitlement for Sabahs development, to address poverty, open economic opportunities and create jobs for the youth of Sabah.

“I respect our differing positions, but there must be boundaries. This is my red line,” he said.

Ewon also prayed that Loke and his Cabinet colleagues would be granted good health and strength to lead the country and fulfil their responsibility to return Sabahs revenue to its people. — The Borneo Post