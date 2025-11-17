SANDAKAN, Nov 17 — All eight DAP candidates in the 17th Sabah State Election must win to put the party in a strong position for joining possible talks on forming a coalition state government, said Sabah DAP chairman Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe.

He said the political reality is that Sabah is likely to see the formation of a coalition government, as no single party seems capable of forming a government on its own.

Phoong added that it is not impossible for a Madani Government to be formed in Sabah, similar to the federal level, which saw a coalition of various parties in the Unity Government.

In this regard, he reiterated that DAP is ready to cooperate with any party that shares its policies and agenda.

He said this during a press conference at the Tanjong Papat DAP operations room here today.

Phoong, who is contesting in Likas, said the party will continue to champion social and economic development agendas as the core focus of forming the new government.

He said a comprehensive victory would give DAP, a component party of Pakatan Harapan (PH), the strength to negotiate and subsequently chart the direction of state policies, particularly in areas of economy, investment, employment opportunities and industrial development.

Phoong is also confident that DAP’s two female candidates in Sandakan, Tang Szu Ching in Tanjong Papat and Vivian Wong in Elopura, can shoulder the responsibility as elected representatives to jointly advocate for creating economic and employment opportunities for the people.

Polling has been set for November 29 and early voting on November 25. — Bernama