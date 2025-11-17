KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an alert-level continuous rain warning for six states, expected to occur from Wednesday to Friday (November 19 to 21).

MetMalaysia, in a statement today, said the states involved are Perlis, Kedah, Penang and Perak (covering Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama, Hulu Perak and Kuala Kangsar).

A similar warning was also issued for Kelantan and Terengganu (involving the districts of Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu and Marang). — Bernama