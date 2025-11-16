KOTA KINABALU, Nov 16 — The largest allocation received by Sabah under Budget 2025 and 2026 reflects the Federal Government’s commitment to driving the state’s development, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the substantial allocation was not merely figures, but clear proof that Sabah remained a priority in the Madani Government’s development agenda, particularly in efforts to address basic issues such as water, electricity, rural road connectivity, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and entrepreneurship.

“In the tabling of Budget 2026 on October 10, the Prime Minister announced that Sabah once again received the highest allocation, surpassing other states,” he said at a press conference here yesterday.

He said Sabah’s position as the state receiving the largest allocation was in line with its demographic profile, which still recorded a high percentage of its population living in rural areas.

“More than 60 per cent of Sabahans still live in rural and semi-urban areas,” said Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister.

Ahmad Zahid said the Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW) remained committed to ensuring that every segment of Sabah’s society benefited from balanced and high-impact development.

He said KKDW was not only focused on basic infrastructure, but also expanded the implementation of educational programmes under Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA), TVET and techno-entrepreneurship development through various schemes including Gate to Global and micro-entrepreneur initiatives.

He said the government’s continued focus on Sabah reflected its determination to ensure the state enjoyed equitable development in line with the aspirations of the Madani Government.

Sabah received RM17.6 billion under Budget 2025 and RM17.5 billion under Budget 2026.

Earlier, when speaking at the Khatam Perdana Programme and Good and Healthy Food Forum at Institut Kemahiran MARA Kota Kinabalu here, Ahmad Zahid expressed pride in the remarkable progress of the Sabah Community Development Department (Kemas).

“In just three years, Sabah Kemas has successfully established 731 Pre-Tahfiz classes involving 8,347 children taught Quranic fundamentals from an early age,” he said.

He said the 2025 Sabah Pre-Tahfiz Mastery Report showed that 972 children had reached Level 5, having memorised more than 21 surahs from Juz ‘Amma.

“This is no small number; it is proof of the blessings of efforts carried out in Sabah and across the country over the past three years,” he said.

He said the progress was the result of the love, dedication and commitment of teachers, supervisors and Kemas staff who guided these children with trust and determination.

“May Kemas continue to play its role as a rural human capital development institution that educates minds, shapes character and uplifts the ummah for future generations,” he said. — Bernama