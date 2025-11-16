KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) does not have a “poster boy” for Sabah, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said today.

According to Harian Metro, he said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had already made it clear yesterday that PH is not the dominant coalition in the state.

“We are only contesting 22 seats, so it is impossible for us to form the government on our own. Therefore, PH does not have a chief minister candidate.

“But what is our role? We hope to serve as a bridge between the state and federal governments.

“We hope to have PH representatives — from PKR and DAP — in the new Sabah state assembly, working together with the incoming state administration as coalition partners to move Sabah towards a better future,” he reportedly told a press conference at the DAP office in Luyang today.

The transport minister added that PH’s priority is to ensure stable and harmonious ties between Putrajaya and Sabah, arguing that this cooperation is essential for the state’s development, including issues such as the 40 per cent revenue entitlement.

He said a state government that adopts a confrontational stance towards the federal administration risks spending its entire term “playing politics” instead of addressing Sabah’s long-standing challenges.

“To resolve Sabah’s long-term problems, the most important thing is for state leaders and the federal government to implement policies properly, working together to solve issues and execute projects. That is what matters.

“Otherwise, we will spend our time debating controversies, stoking emotions, and ultimately failing to address the people’s problems — and Sabah’s development will continue to be affected,” he said, as cited by the national daily.