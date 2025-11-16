KOTA KINABALU, Nov 16 — Residents and traders in the Api-Api state constituency hope the Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) will enhance efforts in maintaining cleanliness, increasing public facilities, and addressing parking issues for the comfort of both users and tourists.

Civil servant Ain Umairah Shariff Muhamad, 28, said one of the main issues that needs attention is the provision of rubbish bins in public places.

“In my view, the facilities for disposing of trash are somewhat lacking. It’s difficult for people to find bins here. If there are any, they are probably far away,” she said when met by Bernama recently.

She also acknowledged that double-parking problems often occur in popular areas around Api-Api but noted that the issue stems largely from users’ own behaviour.

“I would say it’s also our own problem, people like to double park… because the area here is small and limited,” she said.

Office cleaner Nurhayatie Abdullah, 55, expressed hope that authorities will address parking and drainage system issues.

“When there’s even a short rain, it floods. I think some action has been taken, but perhaps it’s a bit slow. I hope that those responsible will always pay attention… like drainage and parking, everything should be monitored for the convenience of all users,” she said.

Meanwhile, honey and traditional health products trader Ana Delisa, 25, praised DBKK for consistently ensuring cleanliness in the market area.

“DBKK cleans it every day. Early in the morning, around 8 am, they start operations. They only take Sunday off,” she said, adding that all market traders are licensed and operate legally.

For young trader Alsaisal Alhud, 23, who helps manage a snack stall in the same market, the safety and cleanliness under DBKK’s supervision is considered satisfactory.

“In terms of improvements, perhaps it could be in the external facilities… inside the market is fine, safe. Outside, it’s more about parking areas; if possible, we should expand them,” he said.

Tourist from Latvia, Sergejs Kotovs, 48, also shared his view that public facilities in the city could be improved to provide a better experience for visitors.

“Some of them need to be cleaner... Some places don’t have enough water for washing hands. Some toilets are not clean enough,” he said.

However, having stayed in Kota Kinabalu for three days, he felt the city is safe and comfortable for tourists.

“It’s pretty much safe… generally, it’s convenient,” he added.

The Api-Api constituency hosts a large portion of the city’s commercial centres and major tourist attractions, including the Kota Kinabalu Central Market and downtown tourist hotspots, making cleanliness, safety and public facilities key priorities.

In the 16th Sabah State Election, Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Datuk Seri Christina Liew won a nine-cornered contest for the Api-Api seat with a majority of 5,347 votes, receiving 7,796 votes compared to the 2,449 votes garnered by her closest challenger, Datuk Seri Yee Moh Chai of Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS).

For this state election, PH has fielded Thonny Chee in Api-Api, which, according to the Election Commission, has 17,782 registered voters as of last October.

Polling is on November 29 and early voting is set for November 25.

For the latest news on the 17th Sabah State Election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/sabah/index.php

N20: Api-Api: Sabah: 17,782

1. Ng Chun Sua (PIS)

2. Ting Shu Kiong (STARSABAH)

3. Soh Kee Suat @ So Chee Say (PBK)

4. Loi Kok Liang (Warisan)

5. Thonny Chee (PH-PKR)

(2020: Christina Liew Chin Jin: Warisan Plus-PKR: Maj: 5,347) — Bernama