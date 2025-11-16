KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — The Selangor Menteri Besar’s Office has dismissed a viral WhatsApp allegation involving one of its officers, labelling it “clearly malicious and politically motivated”.

In a statement today, the office said the claims — circulated in a newly created WhatsApp group — had no factual basis.

It described the content as “wild allegations” that were “clearly defamatory, misleading and without any facts or basis whatsoever”.

The statement comes after the emergence of a WhatsApp chat group named “MB Selangor”, run by an administrator identifying himself only as “Madani”, in which a series of unverified accusations about the aide were circulated.

The office noted that the circulation appeared timed to distract from Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari’s Selangor Budget 2026 presentation, stressing that the source behind the messages was unknown and irresponsible.

The group, which included several state assemblymen and journalists, carried messages urging the menteri besar to address what the administrator framed as questions about the officer’s roles and purported lifestyle.

None of the claims have been substantiated. The aide, whose identity is being withheld, told reporters it was not appropriate to comment.

The Menteri Besar’s Office said the individual named in the messages would lodge a report with the authorities “as an act of accountability”.

It added that the administration intends to remain focused on state development rather than “immature politics through the creation of malicious, reckless and false perceptions”.