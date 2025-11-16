KOTA KINABALU, Nov 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has downplayed the clashes between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and its government partners in several Sabah state seats, describing them as nothing more than “friendly fights”.

Anwar suggested the overlaps were unsurprising given Sabah’s unique political landscape and the strong working relationship between PH and its partners.

“They are friendly fights. It’s OK… just a few seats,” he told reporters during a media session here this morning.

He was responding to questions about the contests involving PH and both its federal and state partners, Barisan Nasional (BN) and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), which emerged after yesterday’s nomination day ahead of polling on November 29.

Four constituencies are seeing direct overlaps between government partners — Bandau, Moyog, Kemabong and Karamunting — despite cooperation and extended seat negotiations.

PH has alliances with BN and GRS individually, but BN and GRS remain rivals in the state.

In Bandau, PH’s Zaidi Jatil is contesting against BN’s Willey Lampaki and GRS incumbent Datuk Redonah Bahanda in a 13-cornered fight.

In Moyog, GRS has fielded Parti Bersatu Sabah’s Joeynodd Bansin, who will go up against PH’s last-minute pick Remysta Jimmy Taylor in a 12-cornered contest.

In Kemabong, PH’s DAP candidate Noorita Sual is in a nine-way race, directly challenging incumbent and GRS vice-president Datuk Rubin Balang, and BN’s Rahmah Jan Sulaiman.

PH’s candidate for Karamunting, Datuk George Hiew, is also facing BN’s Datuk Chin Kim Hiung.

GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the coalition respected the overlaps, stressing that such “friendly contests” were part of the democratic process.

BN president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi similarly reminded BN machinery not to attack their unity government partners despite the unavoidable clashes, instructing them to focus on promoting their own candidates without jeopardising the coalition’s relationships.