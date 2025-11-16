KOTA KINABALU, Nov 16 — Sabah DAP chairman Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe is contesting a six-cornered fight for the Likas seat after shifting from neighbouring Luyang, which he represented for two terms.

He said the move was aimed at giving space to younger leaders and reflected what many Sabahans want from their elected representatives.

Phoong added that the demographic shift, with more than half of voters aged 40 and below, reinforces the need for candidates who understand younger voices and can serve both Likas and Luyang as a united team.

He said his longstanding ties to Likas, where he attended kindergarten, primary and secondary school, give him confidence that voters know his work and will judge him based on his service.

The Likas contest features Phoong (DAP–PH), Yong Yit Jee (SAPP), Yong Yin Loong @ Louis (PIS), Candy Chiew (PBK), Tham Yun Fook (Warisan) and Ku Yuk Cheong (PKS), as announced by Returning Officer Abdul Mukti Muchlish. — Daily Express