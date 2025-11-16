ROMPIN, Nov 16 — The Pahang government hopes that any charge imposed on vehicles entering Jalan Genting Highlands will take into account the interests and welfare of local residents.

Public Works, Transport and Health Committee chairman Datuk Razali Kassim said the parties involved are also advised to pay special attention to the welfare of workers and the community in the area.

“This includes parents sending their children to school and residents who travel through the area daily,” he told reporters after launching Sanwa Tours (M) Sdn Bhd’s new express bus service at Terminal Sentral Muadzam Shah here today.

On Thursday, Genting Malaysia Bhd confirmed that there will be charges for vehicles entering Jalan Genting Highlands on a date to be announced.

It said the private road charge is necessary due to the steep and escalating costs of maintaining the 24-km private road and its slopes, which have been borne solely by the company since the 1960s. —Bernama