KOTA KINABALU, Nov 16 — Streets, junctions, and roundabouts across Kota Kinabalu are coming alive with party flags and banners as the official campaign period for the 17th Sabah state elections begins.

In both central and suburban areas, campaign teams from various parties and coalitions have been busy putting up flags, candidate buntings, and posters.

A survey by The Borneo Post found that some parties, including the Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP), began displaying flags near Gaya Street as early as 8pm on Saturday.

Today, prominent party flags spotted in the city included those of Pakatan Harapan (PH), Parti Warisan (Warisan), and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Pakatan Harapan flags along a street in Kota Kinabalu city centre. — The Borneo Post pic

In Inanam, the main roundabout was adorned with STARSabah and Parti Perpaduan Rakyat (PR) flags, while Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) flags appeared near Likas.

A few independent candidates also displayed flags near Sembulan.

In a notable incident near the state mosque in Sembulan, some supporters removed their party flags after being instructed to do so, citing respect for religious sensitivities, compliance with the law, and traffic safety.

Under the Election Offences Act (Act 5), campaign materials must follow strict placement rules. Displaying flags within 50 metres of polling stations — including public or private property — is prohibited during the campaign period.

STARSabah flags along a flyover in Kota Kinabalu city centre. — The Borneo Post pic

If a polling centre is located in a school, community hall, or other building, the 50-metre zone is measured from the compound boundary.

Violations can lead to fines, imprisonment of up to a year, or both.

The law also mandates that all campaign materials be removed within 14 days after polling, with non-compliant candidates risking forfeited deposits and removal costs charged by authorities.

Meanwhile, Sabah Electricity (SE) has urged all parties to avoid placing campaign materials on or near electrical installations, including transmission towers, poles, substations, and supply boxes, warning that such actions are hazardous, could cause power disruptions, and may impede maintenance work. — The Borneo Post