KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — “It costs nothing to be kind” — but how often do we actually see it happen in our daily lives?

Today, that spirit of kindness was on full display at the “A Slice of Togetherness Charity Pie Fest,” an event organised by UP KL and held at Jalan Doraisamy, Kuala Lumpur, where around 70 attendees came together to enjoy freshly baked pies, with 100 per cent of ticket proceeds donated to Make-A-Wish Malaysia.

About 10 bakers, along with the UP KL team, contributed to the event by baking one or two pies each. In total, more than 20 pies were shared and enjoyed throughout the fest.

Malay Mail spoke to Priscilla Lee, 39, the organiser from UP KL, who explained what prompted the sudden need for this event.

“Growing up and being very fortunate ourselves, I think we will always try to find ways to learn how to give back,” she said.

While there are many ways to do charity, she said simpler methods — like small sales or mini fundraisers — don’t always attract enough interest or motivation.

A beautifully designed pie at today’s Pie Fest at UP KL. — Photo by Yusof Mat Isa

A larger charity event creates more excitement and draws more people in, helping to highlight the true purpose of giving back, something she believes many people often overlook.

She added that she chose Make-A-Wish Malaysia for the charity event due to a personal connection from her childhood.

She recalled seeing wish cards on a Christmas tree at MPH, each detailing a child’s simple wish, like a pencil or a book.

“Even as a kid, I felt excited knowing I could help make a small wish come true,” she said.

Those early experiences stayed with her and inspired her to support Make-A-Wish through the pie fest.

Attendees enjoying their time at the fest, savoring delicious pies. — Photo by Yusof Mat Isa

How did this event come to be?

Lee explained that she reached out to a longtime friend, Lulu Goh, a cake designer she has worked with for years, to help organise the event.

Together, they contacted other bakers through their personal and professional networks, where all the bakers agreed to participate, even on their day off.

Additionally, Lee coordinated with Make-A-Wish Malaysia, conducting interviews and discussions to ensure the charity aspect was properly integrated.

With everyone on board — UP KL, the bakers and Make-A-Wish — the event came to life as a collaborative effort celebrating gratitude, community and giving back.

Why now and why a pie fest?

Lee explained that November was the perfect time to host the event because it coincides with Thanksgiving and the spirit of gratitude.

“It’s November, Thanksgiving month, people will have pies on the table, and it’s about being thankful,” she said.

She also shared why pies were chosen as the focus of the event.

“I wanted to create an event that fits with Thanksgiving and also collaborates with something people can align with, while giving them a purpose to be here,” Priscilla explained.

The pies, a traditional symbol of Thanksgiving, helped make the event more than just a tasting experience — it became a way for the community to come together, celebrate and contribute to a meaningful cause.

It’s also worth noting that a pie fest is a rarity in Malaysia, which Lee said was another reason this concept was chosen.

The team that brought this magical event to life at UP KL, the bakers and members of Make-A-Wish Malaysia. — Photo by Yusof Mat Isa

Looking ahead and advice on giving back

When asked whether this kind of event would return in the future, Lee said she is not ruling out the possibilities.

She also offered advice on charity, emphasising that giving can take many forms and doesn’t have to be complicated.

“Honestly, I just feel like charity comes in many forms for sure,” she said, highlighting the idea of combining giving with everyday activities.

“We are creating it in an atmosphere that aligns with eating and also contributing.

“Once in a while, it’s great to give back; we are also working, we are also doing our own businesses — but we can still make space to uplift others,” she added.

With that spirit, she hopes more people will be inspired to participate, proving that even the simplest acts can spark lasting impact.