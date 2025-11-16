KOTA KINABALU, Nov 16 — As campaigning kicks off for the Sabah state election, “family” bonds are being tested on two fronts.

On one end, allies in government coalitions are competing against each other despite cooperation agreements aimed at forming the next government together.

PKR vice-president Datuk RRamanan downplayed the overlaps, calling them “friendly contests” and likening them to disagreements within a household.

On the other hand, there are contests between literalfamily members — siblings, cousins, parents and children going head-to-head in multi-cornered fights across Sabah’s constituencies.

‘Friendly’ fire among political allies

Despite the federal-level pact between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH), and the separate state government pact between Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and PH, several seats could not be resolved and will see allies locking horns.

In Bandau, PKR’s Kota Marudu division chief Zaidi Jatil is contesting against BN’s Willey Lampaki and GRS incumbent Datuk Redonah Bahanda in a 13-cornered fight.

Bandau was previouslyheld by Redonah’s elder brother, Datuk Wetrom Bahanda, who is contesting the Matunggong seat.

In Moyog, GRS has fielded Parti Bersatu Sabah’s Joeynodd Bansin, who will go up against PKR’s pick Remysta Jimmy Taylor in a 12-cornered contest.

Both candidates were named at the last minuteafter Upko left the PH fold last week.

In Kemabong, PH’s DAP candidate Noorita Sual has entered a nine-way race, directly challenging GRS vice-president Rubin Balang and BN’s Rahmah Jan Sulaiman.

PH’s candidate for Karamunting, Datuk George Hiew, is also facing opponents from allied parties.

Hiew, a GRS leader who won the seat on a Warisan ticket in 2020, faces a five-cornered contest that includes MCA’s Chin Kim Hiung.

Chew Kok Woh, who was initially slated as the PH candidate, quit PKR to contest under the Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Malaysia (PKDM) banner.

GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor previously acknowledged the overlaps, saying minor clashes were expected and describing them as part of candidates’ “democratic” rights within partner parties.

PH brushes it off as ‘friendly family fights’

PKR vice-president Datuk R. Ramanan played down tensions, calling the overlaps “friendly contests”.

“Even in a family, a mother and father don’t always agree,” he said after nominations for the Moyog and Kapayan seats on Saturday.

He insisted the clashes would not harm federal cooperation between PH, BN and GRS, crediting PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s “strong working relationship” with Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Hajiji.

Sabah PKR chief Mustapha Sakmud said PKR’s additional candidates reflected “recalibration” after BN and GRS amended their own line-ups, adding that the party was committed to promoting more young leaders.

Family members going head-to-head

Family rivalries have long shaped Sabah politics — even former Parti Bersatu Sabah president Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan frequently contested against his brother, Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan.

This year, at least six constituencies will see relatives competing against one another, turning several seats into personal battlegrounds.

In Pitas, Umno–BN’s Datuk Bolkiah Ismail will face his older brother, Datuk Harun Ismail, who is contesting on a Warisan ticket.

Both will attempt to unseat GRS’s Datuk Ruddy Awah in a six-cornered fight.

In the 13-cornered contest in Inanam, siblings Shone Eric Jr and Edna Jessica Majimbun — a restaurateur and a native court district chief — will try to unseat PKR’s Peto Galim.

Shone is contesting as an independent under the Black Wave movement, while Edna is Warisan’s candidate.

In Nabawan, former state footballer Jekerison Kilan will face his older brother, Junilin @ Jubilin.

Both are first-time candidates, standing under PKDM and Upko respectively, in a nine-cornered battle to unseat incumbent Datuk Abdul Ghani Mohd Yassin.

In Kukusan, Warisan’s Ma’mun Sulaiman will face his eldest sister, Chaya Sulaiman, who is running under a BN ticket.

They are in a 10-cornered contest, with the seat wide open after incumbent Rina Jainal entered the race as an independent following her suspension from Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah.

It is not just siblings facing off.

In Usukan, former chief minister Datuk Salleh Said Keruak will defend his seat against his niece, Kota Belud MP Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis, in a six-cornered race.

In Liawan, incumbent Datuk Annuar Ayub is defending his seat even after Parti Solidarity Tanah Airku (STAR) left the GRS coalition.

He now faces his cousin, Nik Mohd Nadzri Nik Zawawi, among nine other candidates vying for the seat.

The cousins are nephews of Sabah governor Tun Musa Aman.

Annuar’s brother, Mohd Ishak, is also in the race — contesting the Bingkor seat under STAR.

In Petagas, incumbent Datuk Awang Ahmad Sah Sahari is contesting as an independent in the facing off against his younger brother, Awang Husaini, who is contesting on a PKR/PH ticket. Awang Ahmad won the seat in 2020 on a Warisan ticket but defected to PGRS.

The Petagas seat was given to PH to contest in the GRS-PH state government pact. The urban constituency will have a 10-cornered fight.