KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Two men will be charged in court tomorrow over the murder of a woman whose body was found in Seri Kembangan on October 29.

Serdang District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Muhamad Farid Ahmad said the suspects, both in their 20s, will be charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34.

“The charge is scheduled for 8am tomorrow at the Petaling Jaya Magistrates’ Court,” he said in a brief statement today.

Police had earlier detained five individuals to assist with investigations.

The victim, a 24-year-old sales promoter who worked at a supermarket in Ampang and a convenience store in Bukit Bintang, was discovered by members of the public after they detected a foul smell.

She was found naked with her hands bound near a roundabout in Seri Kembangan.