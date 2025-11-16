KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — The National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) 997 hotline is expected to experience a technical disruption tomorrow.

Bukit Aman’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) said in a statement that the outage is scheduled from 9am to 11am.

“If members of the public need to report online financial scams, please contact the relevant bank or financial service provider.

“The public is also advised to lodge a report at the nearest police station,” it said in a Facebook post today.

CCID added that emergency and complaint contact details for financial service providers are available on their official websites or through Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) directory links.

“The public may also refer to BNM’s portal at https://www.bnm.gov.my/regulations/fsp-directory,” it said.