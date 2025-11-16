KOTA KINABALU, Nov 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he understands the grievances of media practitioners who are still receiving low salaries, especially in Sabah, despite many having served for more than a decade in the industry.

Speaking at a breakfast and Sembang Santai session with Sabah media practitioners here this morning, Anwar said he was surprised that such a situation persists, particularly in light of the rising cost of living and the profits enjoyed by some media companies.

“Media now is not like before because there is a lot of competition from social media, but I feel that if someone has worked for 10 years, is already a senior, and the salary remains so low, I’m sympathetic. I will do my part to persuade, I will tell media companies to provide something that is fair and just.

“Some registered media companies secure many contracts and record quite impressive profits, so there is no reason (for low pay). But journalists… I’m surprised, and I have just heard that there are cases where, after 10 years, the salary is around RM2,000. That, to me, is really not acceptable,” he said.

Therefore, Anwar requested Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil to prepare a comprehensive report on journalists’ pay, particularly in Sabah, and to find the best possible solutions, including the option of channelling incentives to media companies to increase journalists’ salaries or allowances.

Elaborating, Anwar said the government has set a minimum salary of RM3,100 for employees of government-linked companies such as Permodalan Nasional Berhad, Khazanah and Petronas, while starting salaries for new civil servants must not fall below RM2,000.

He said the move is meant to signal to the private sector to review their salary structures, given the continued increase in prices and the cost of living.

Earlier, during a question-and-answer session at the event, Sabah Journalists Association president Mariah Doksil raised the concerns of media practitioners in Sabah who are still earning low salaries, especially those who are paid on a per-assignment basis.

On media freedom, particularly during the 17th Sabah State Election campaign period, Anwar stressed that the media is free to criticise but must also be fair in carrying the government’s responses.

“Sometimes the problem is, you attack us but when we reply, you leave it out, and then you give your own views. That’s the problem... I feel it is not fair, but even then, we do not have the power to instruct the media,” he said.

He added that the principle of media freedom requires a healthy and balanced space for all parties, including the government, the opposition and the public, especially in an era where social media is far more influential than before.

Also present at the programme were Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj, Broadcasting Department director-general Datuk Suhaimi Sulaiman, Daily Express editor-in-chief Datuk James Sarda, Utusan Borneo Sabah editor-in-chief Datuk Lichong Angkui, The Borneo Post editor-in-chief Datuk Chiu Nai Wen and See Hua Daily News editor-in-chief Toh Chee Kong.

For the record, the Kasih@Hawana Fund implemented by the Communications Ministry through Bernama had benefited 31 media practitioners in Sabah.

The Kasih@Hawana Fund initiative, launched in conjunction with National Journalists Day (Hawana) 2023, reflects the Madani Government’s commitment to compassion, empathy and appreciation for the contributions of media practitioners, with a total of 555 recipients to date.

For the latest on the Sabah polls, visit Bernama microsite at https://prn.bernama.com/sabah. — Bernama