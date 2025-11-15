KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — The Tulid state seat is shaping up to be the most hotly contested in the 17th Sabah State Election, with 14 candidates confirmed to be in the running after nominations closed this morning.

The contenders are Rufinah Pengeran of Pakatan Harapan (PH), Vinson Rusikan (Parti Kebangsaan Sabah - PKS), Lucia Khing (Parti Warisan-Warisan), Datuk Everitus Gungkit (Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku - Star), Mohd Khairil Abdullah (United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation -Upko), Ancis@Rayner Francis Udog (Parti Impian Sabah-PIS), Jufina Dimis (Parti Rumpun Sabah - Parti Rumpun), and Dr Aisat Ellik Igau Inggau (Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat-KDM).

Meanwhile, six Independent candidates are also vying for the seat, which was first contested in the previous state election: Suman @ Sunsunah Yasambun, Clarence Carter Maraat, Edwin Laimin, Jordan Jude Ellron, Engah Sintan @ Dahlan Abdullah, and Lautis @ Laulis Anggang.

The Tulid seat has 16,551 voters and was won by Star’s Flovia Ng, who secured a 544-vote majority in the last state polls.

Three other seats also saw intense competitions: Bandau, Tamparuli, and Inanam, each witnessing a 13-cornered fight, while Banggi recorded a 12-way race.

Six other seats recorded 11-cornered contests: Bengkoka, Tanjong Kapor, Karambunai, Tanjung Keramat, Balung, and Pintasan, with the latter featuring United Sabah National Organisation (Usno) president Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia.

The former Dewan Rakyat Speaker, contesting under the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) banner, will face Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Tadzul Radim, Awang Salleh Makmud (Perikatan Nasional-PN), Raplin Samat (Star), Abdullah Otong (Warisan), Lomog Rudin @Efejus Rudin (PIS), Almudin Kiada (KDM), and four Independents: Syarif Mohd Shukree Danchingan, Datuk Fairuz Renddan, Tajuddin Padis, and Mohd Rizal Saiman.

Six-way contests are the most common, taking place in 13 state seats: Pitas, Matunggong, Usukan, Darau, Likas, Kuala Penyu, Lumadan, Sungai Manila, Sekong, Lamag, Kunak, Apas, and Sri Tanjong, while the least contested seats are four-way battles in the Senallang and Merotai seats.

Also in the spotlight is caretaker Sabah Chief Minister and GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, who is seeking re-election in Sulaman, a seat he has held since 1990, in a five-way contest.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the polling day for November 29, with early voting on November 25.

For the latest news on the 17th Sabah state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/sabah/index.php — Bernama