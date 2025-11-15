KOTA KINABALU, Nov 15 — Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (PGRS) has warned that any member contesting the 2025 Sabah state election as an independent will be immediately expelled from the party.

The firm notice comes as three PGRS leaders are confirmed to be running without the party’s blessing.

In Pintasan, incumbent Datuk Fairuz Renddan is standing as an independent after being dropped in favour of United Sabah National Organisation president Tan Sri Pandikar Amin.

In Inanam, division chief Dr Roland Chia has quit the party to contest as an independent, while in Bandau, PGRS division leader Datuk Maijol Mahap is also running as an independent following the party’s decision to field wanita chief Datuk Redonah Bahanda in the seat.

In a statement today, PGRS said contesting under an independent ticket contradicts the party’s collective position as a component of GRS.

“Any member who decides to run independently no longer has any association with PGRS or its leadership, despite currently holding party membership,” said PGRS secretary-general Datuk Mohammad Razali Razi.

The party said any member who defies the directive will be terminated with immediate effect.

PGRS also urged supporters and its election machinery to close ranks and remain fully focused on the coming polls to secure victory for all GRS candidates, citing the future and interests of the people of Sabah.