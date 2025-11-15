KOTA KINABALU, Nov 15 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has identified about 15 hotspots requiring heightened security measures for the 17th Sabah State Election, with particular attention on several locations around Kota Kinabalu and the east coast.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said the areas were flagged based on several factors, including political issues and the anticipated involvement of several non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“This situation is not unique to Sabah; all states in the peninsula face similar circumstances as elections draw near.

“We will deploy personnel, including from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and, where necessary, assign the Light Strike Force (LSF) or Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) to ensure peace and order are maintained,” he said.

He told reporters this after a special meeting with PDRM personnel ahead of the 17th Sabah state election at the Kota Kinabalu district police headquarters (IPD), Friday.

Mohd Khalid said to maintain security across the 73 state seats contested, PDRM will deploy 9,300 officers and personnel statewide.

He said the deployment includes 4,300 officers and personnel who will be stationed at 25 nomination centres throughout the State today (Saturday) to manage traffic, monitor administrative buildings and safeguard Istana Seri Kinabalu.

“We also have an additional reserve force of about 1,200 personnel, but their deployment will depend on the state police chief’s assessment, taking into account factors such as weather conditions during the Northeast Monsoon,” he said.

Mohd Khalid also reminded all political parties, NGOs and organisations to refrain from any form of provocation throughout the state election period to ensure peace and public order are maintained.

The Election Commission (EC) has set November 25 as the early voting date for the state election, while polling day will take place on November 29.

According to EC statistics, a total of 1,784,843 voters are eligible to cast their ballots in this election. They comprise 1,760,417 ordinary voters, 11,697 military personnel and their spouses, as well as 12,729 police personnel and their spouses. — Daily Express