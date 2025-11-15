TUARAN, Nov 15 — The Sulaman state seat has emerged as one of the key battlegrounds in Sabah’s PRN17, where caretaker Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor of GRS is reportedly facing a five-cornered contest against candidates from BN, PN, Warisan and Parti Impian Sabah.

According to Berita Harian, the nomination process at Dewan Seri Sulaman proceeded smoothly, with submissions made between 9.04am and 9.13am.

BN’s Dr Shahnon Rizal Thajuddin was reportedly the first to file his papers, followed by Hajiji and the remaining three contenders.

Election Commision officer Ibrahim Terki officially announced the full list of candidates at 10.50am.

Hajiji, who has held Sulaman since 1990, is seeking to retain the seat he won in PRN16 with a 3,099-vote majority.