TUARAN, Nov 15 — The Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW) will repair and build 100 new houses in each state constituency in Sabah under the Rakyat Sejahtera Housing programme (PPRS) next year.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also rural and regional development minister, said it was a symbol of the federal government’s commitment and that Sabah received RM136.02 million in allocations under PPRS involving 852 new units and 2,729 repaired units.

“From that total, Tuaran parliamentary constituency received RM6.591 million for 43 new units and 123 repaired units,” he said at the launch of the Sentuhan Kasih Desa @ Tuaran programme at Pusat Latihan Rela here last night.

He said that the Sentuhan Kasih Desa programme was an initiative to empower the economic status of rural entrepreneurs via sales promotion, support services access and exposure to wider markets, and that his ministry had played a significant role in transforming rural development, especially in Sabah, through large allocations from the federal government till now.

“The allocation for Sabah in Budget 2026 next year is bigger than other states as the federal government through KKDW and other ministries are very concerned about the state and want its problems to be resolved,” he said. — Bernama