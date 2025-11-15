KOTA KINABALU, Nov 15 — Nomination Day for the 17th Sabah State Election took on a vibrant feel today when several candidates and supporters arrived in traditional attire, representing Sabah’s diverse ethnic communities.

The colourful scene enlivened all 25 nomination centres, which were open for an hour from 9am.

Among the standouts was Warisan candidate for the Tulid state seat Lucia Kihing, 49, who arrived at the Nabawan District Council Multipurpose Hall, Pensiangan in traditional Dusun Lobu dress.

Similarly eye-catching was STAR candidate for the Tungku seat, Suling Isib, 43, who turned up at Dewan Perdana, Lahad Datu wearing the traditional attire of the Dusun Begak community.

In Tawau, the atmosphere was equally lively as several Pakatan Harapan supporters at the SRJK (C) Yuk Cin nomination centre donned various Sabah ethnic costumes, highlighting the state’s rich cultural tapestry.

In Papar, several supporters and proposers accompanying their candidates to the Membakut Islamic Arts Hall also captured attention with their Kadazan-Dusun traditional attire.

Among them were supporters of Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates for the Bongawan and Membakut state seats, Joseph Mojumi and Hableen @ Marciana Lawrence.

Incumbent Inanam assemblyman and PKR candidate Datuk Peto Galim shows his ballot draw number after submitting his nomination papers for the 17th Sabah state election at Dewan Maksak Kota Kinabalu in Kota Kinabalu November 15, 2025. — Bernama pic

Meanwhile, in Tuaran, BN supporters outside the Dewan Seri Sulaman nomination centre added to the spectacle by parading two blue lion dance costumes, drawing the attention of those present.

Dewan Seri Sulaman served as the nomination centre for the Sulaman, Pantai Dalit, Tamparuli and Kiulu state seats.

With the close of the nomination process at 10am, the 14-day campaign period officially begins and will run until 11.59pm on November 28.

The Election Commission has set polling day for the Sabah election, which will involve 73 state seats, on November 29, with early voting on November 25.

